uMlando, Abo Mvelo and Nkao Tempela are some of the songs nodded in a new category, TikTok Viral Song of the Year, at this year's South Africa Music Awards (Samas).
The Samas today unveiled the first-of-its-kind category that is aimed at recognising and celebrating local artists along with their songs that have been dominating the short-video platform in the last year.
These are songs that sparked viral dance challenges across the globe and inspired content creation from TikTokers.
Other songs nominated are Banyana by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU, Adiwele by Young Stunna featuring Kabza De Small and Dj Maphorisa, Nomfundo Moh’s Phakade Lami as well as Big Flexa by Costa Titch.
“Music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA, and we have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well," said TikTok music operations lead for SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa), Yuvir Pillay.
“This plays an important role in the recognition of songs and artists and influences other areas such as nominations, chart rankings and sales. We are honoured to have joined forces with an event like the SAMAs that boast the finest local music talent and contributes to the growth of the music industry.”
Nhlanhla Sibisi, chief executive office of RiSA added: “Over the past few years, platforms like TikTok have transformed, influenced and advanced the music business. As we continue to witness this evolution, we wish to celebrate talents and songs that have gained popularity in this manner and encourage the public to vote for the favourites as soon as they can.”
Nominated songs can be voted exclusively on the short-clip platform from today until 24 August. The winner will be announced live at the prestigious event on August 28 in Sun City, North West.
Samas unveil new category: TikTok Viral Song of the Year
uMlando, Abo Mvelo and Nkao Tempela some of the hits nominated
