×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Mlindo back with self-titled album after four-year hiatus

Musician says break helped him to reflect

08 July 2022 - 12:44
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

Following Mlindo the Vocalist’s successful debut album Emakhaya, listed as the best-selling album in SA for three years, the singer said the four years that followed were taxing. 

From the numerous accidents that he survived to the industry politics that includes him not seeing eye-to-eye with DJ Maphorisa and recently passing out on stage during a Soshanguve performance – seemingly intoxicated – the 26-year-old revealed that he felt as if he was losing himself. All of which led to a depressive state which resulted in him not being in the studio for some time – albeit his fans begging for one. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released