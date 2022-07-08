Mlindo back with self-titled album after four-year hiatus
Musician says break helped him to reflect
Following Mlindo the Vocalist’s successful debut album Emakhaya, listed as the best-selling album in SA for three years, the singer said the four years that followed were taxing.
From the numerous accidents that he survived to the industry politics that includes him not seeing eye-to-eye with DJ Maphorisa and recently passing out on stage during a Soshanguve performance – seemingly intoxicated – the 26-year-old revealed that he felt as if he was losing himself. All of which led to a depressive state which resulted in him not being in the studio for some time – albeit his fans begging for one. ..
Mlindo back with self-titled album after four-year hiatus
Musician says break helped him to reflect
Following Mlindo the Vocalist’s successful debut album Emakhaya, listed as the best-selling album in SA for three years, the singer said the four years that followed were taxing.
From the numerous accidents that he survived to the industry politics that includes him not seeing eye-to-eye with DJ Maphorisa and recently passing out on stage during a Soshanguve performance – seemingly intoxicated – the 26-year-old revealed that he felt as if he was losing himself. All of which led to a depressive state which resulted in him not being in the studio for some time – albeit his fans begging for one. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos