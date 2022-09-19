One of the injured pupils was later transferred to Leratong Hospital in Mogale City where he is still receiving medical attention.
The motive for the fight is not yet known.
According to pupils and parents the fighting pupils are part of clashing gangs in Bekkersdal, on the West Rand.
A group of parents, accompanied by the police, are currently at the school to suspend 30 pupils suspected to be part of gangs.
“All identified pupils are no longer allowed to come to this school. These 30 individuals are responsible for the continued violence at the school. They came to school with weapons and cause problems for everyone at the school. We have taken a decision together with parents to remove all pupils that are part of gangs,” said Siphesihle Jiya of the Representative Council of Learners.
Before moving inside the school yard, parents conducted a stop and search at the school gate. This was meant to ensure that no pupil entered the school with a weapon.
Over the past three months, four stabbing incidents were recorded at TM Letlhake.
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
Three pupils appear in court over assault
Four other learners treated for stabbing wounds
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
