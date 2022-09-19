Cosas, RCL to boycott classes at TM Letlhake

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and the Representative Council of Leaners (RCL) say classes will not resume at TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdal until pupils affiliated to gangs are permanently suspended from the school.
The student movements took this decision in response to increasing violent fights at the school.
Over the past three months, four stabbing incidents were recorded at TM Letlhake, a school on the West Rand of Gauteng.
The latest incident was recorded last week when four pupils were left with stab wounds on their upper bodies and bruises on their hands following a fight that started inside the school yard.
Among those injured last week is a grade 11 pupil that is still receiving treatment at Leratong Hospital.
Cosas and parents said continued fights at the school are fuelled by clashing gangs that were established by individuals that have been through the traditional circumcision initiation schools.
More than 30 pupils suspected to be part of different gangs have been identified at the school and Cosas wants them to be permanently removed from the school.
“The entire school is held at ransom by 30 pupils. These are the individuals responsible for the continued violence and fear among pupils and teachers. As Cosas, we have taken a decision that things cannot continue as they are at TM Letlhake. We have taken a decision to suspend classes.
“The school will not operate as long as these gangs are here. Classes will remain suspended until the department removes these gangs from the school,” said RCL chairperson Siphesihle Jiya.
Classes at the school have been suspended since Wednesday.
Two police vans were stationed at the school last week to monitor developments.
The decision by Cosas is supported by parents who attended a heated meeting on Friday afternoon.
Parents are expected to picket outside the school gate today in a bid to put pressure on the Gauteng department of education (GDE) to attend to raised challenges.
“This school has been without a principal for almost nine months. The school’s teachers are fighting among themselves for the vacant position. Absenteeism among teachers contributes to the ongoing violent incidents. As parents we are appealing to the department to urgently appoint a principal and bring in new teachers that will restore order in this school,” said concerned parent Thabang Modise.
GDE is aware of the situation at the school. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the latest stabbing incident has been reported to the police.
“The police have subsequently opened three cases. Two of those cases are for stabbing and one is for a hit and run incident. Our psycho-social support team was dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support. We urge all our pupils to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools. Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools,” said Mabona.
A security task team, made of parents who volunteered to assist the school, was established in August to help improve pupil and teacher safety.
The task team has compiled a report highlighting numerous management challenges at the school.
According to the document, a minimum of 10 teachers don’t report for duty on daily basis. The figure always increases on teacher payday and on month end.
The document has been submitted to the GDE for consideration.
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
Cosas, RCL to boycott classes at TM Letlhake
Student movements want gang-affiliated pupils suspended
Image: 123rf
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and the Representative Council of Leaners (RCL) say classes will not resume at TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdal until pupils affiliated to gangs are permanently suspended from the school.
The student movements took this decision in response to increasing violent fights at the school.
Over the past three months, four stabbing incidents were recorded at TM Letlhake, a school on the West Rand of Gauteng.
The latest incident was recorded last week when four pupils were left with stab wounds on their upper bodies and bruises on their hands following a fight that started inside the school yard.
Among those injured last week is a grade 11 pupil that is still receiving treatment at Leratong Hospital.
Cosas and parents said continued fights at the school are fuelled by clashing gangs that were established by individuals that have been through the traditional circumcision initiation schools.
More than 30 pupils suspected to be part of different gangs have been identified at the school and Cosas wants them to be permanently removed from the school.
“The entire school is held at ransom by 30 pupils. These are the individuals responsible for the continued violence and fear among pupils and teachers. As Cosas, we have taken a decision that things cannot continue as they are at TM Letlhake. We have taken a decision to suspend classes.
“The school will not operate as long as these gangs are here. Classes will remain suspended until the department removes these gangs from the school,” said RCL chairperson Siphesihle Jiya.
Classes at the school have been suspended since Wednesday.
Two police vans were stationed at the school last week to monitor developments.
The decision by Cosas is supported by parents who attended a heated meeting on Friday afternoon.
Parents are expected to picket outside the school gate today in a bid to put pressure on the Gauteng department of education (GDE) to attend to raised challenges.
“This school has been without a principal for almost nine months. The school’s teachers are fighting among themselves for the vacant position. Absenteeism among teachers contributes to the ongoing violent incidents. As parents we are appealing to the department to urgently appoint a principal and bring in new teachers that will restore order in this school,” said concerned parent Thabang Modise.
GDE is aware of the situation at the school. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the latest stabbing incident has been reported to the police.
“The police have subsequently opened three cases. Two of those cases are for stabbing and one is for a hit and run incident. Our psycho-social support team was dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support. We urge all our pupils to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools. Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools,” said Mabona.
A security task team, made of parents who volunteered to assist the school, was established in August to help improve pupil and teacher safety.
The task team has compiled a report highlighting numerous management challenges at the school.
According to the document, a minimum of 10 teachers don’t report for duty on daily basis. The figure always increases on teacher payday and on month end.
The document has been submitted to the GDE for consideration.
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos