×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NPA fails to prosecute manager for using k-word

No proof despite recording of repeated use of racial slur

19 September 2022 - 07:50
Mpho Koka Journalist

A senior manager of an agricultural machinery distributor who repeatedly used the k-word to refer to black people during a presentation at a dealership in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, has been let off the hook after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute him.

In a letter dated August 31 2022, the prosecutor said she could not lay charges due to lack of proof. NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state could not prove all the elements of crimen injuria...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death