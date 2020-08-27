Duo who 'beat and called guards k-word' get free bail

Two men, who allegedly assaulted and called security guards the K-word, walked out of court on free bail after spending two nights in police custody.



Paul Johannes Engelbrecht, 34, and Eugene Frederick Terreblanche, 35, were apparently playing music at full blast in a car at the Zonnebloem complex in Boksburg on the East Rand on Friday night when the guards asked them to lower the volume...