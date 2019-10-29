South Africa

AfriForum to prosecute man who ‘falsely’ accused colleague of using k-word

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 29 October 2019 - 09:43
AfriForum’s deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, said Andre Fourie's reputation suffered 'irreparable damage' as a result of Sello Mojela’s 'false accusations'.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier

AfriForum said on Tuesday it will prosecute a man who “falsely” accused his colleague of using the k-word against him.

According to the civil rights group, Sello Mojela accused André Fourie of racism after a disagreement in 2018. 

The two worked for a plastic supply company.

Mojela apparently said during the employer’s grievance procedure that Fourie called him a “baboon”.

AfriForum’s deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, said Mojela changed his version of events when he opened a criminal case with the police.

He then said that Fourie called him the k-word, Roets said.

In response, Fourie opened a crimen injuria case against Mojela after being fired.

“The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) reluctance to prosecute in Fourie’s case is not only an obstruction of justice, but also a threat to social cohesion in the country, because false accusations of this nature can fuel racial tension in the country,” Roets said.

Fourie’s reputation suffered “irreparable damage” as a result of Mojela’s “false accusations”, he said.

“It is unacceptable that people who make false claims of racism are allowed to get away with it, while it has far-reaching and negative consequences for those who are implicated.

“It sends the wrong message to society and can result in even more unfounded accusations being made by others.”

The NPA could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing. 

