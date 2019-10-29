AfriForum to prosecute man who ‘falsely’ accused colleague of using k-word

AfriForum said on Tuesday it will prosecute a man who “falsely” accused his colleague of using the k-word against him.

According to the civil rights group, Sello Mojela accused André Fourie of racism after a disagreement in 2018.

The two worked for a plastic supply company.

Mojela apparently said during the employer’s grievance procedure that Fourie called him a “baboon”.

AfriForum’s deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, said Mojela changed his version of events when he opened a criminal case with the police.

He then said that Fourie called him the k-word, Roets said.