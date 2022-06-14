Zikalala, Mchunu drop charges against each other
Ex-presenter says he did it in the spirit of ubuntu and unity
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu have smoked the peace pipe and dropped charges against each other.
Mchunu, who is famously known as uPresident wa Mabhingca, said he dropped the charges in the spirit of ubuntu and unity among the people in the province.
The two opened cases against each other following an alleged incident that took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on June 4.
At the time, police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said a case of common assault was opened on Saturday while another one of crimen injuria was registered at the same police station the next day.
Mchunu alleged that Zikalala had punched him in the chest.
On Monday night, Mchunu and his team that included Lindokuhle Xulu, held a press conference where he revealed that he was dropping the case against Zikalala following talks with the premier.
According to Xulu, there has been an ongoing interventions by Mchunu's family members, traditional and religious leaders since the cases were opened.
"I can safely say Ngizwe has reached a decision and together with the premier to deal with his issues traditionally and culturally. Our culture dedicates that we deal with issues in a manner that restores – meaning that we handle issues that seek to build society – in manner that builds society rather than destroying it.
"Taking into consideration the interest of the province, Ngizwe has reached a decision not to continue with the matter further because it has a potential of dividing the people of KZN. You can see the noise that it has created on social media that society is divided into two," Xulu said.
Mchunu said :“...Our culture ... dictates that we sit down and resolve our issue amicably. I can guarantee premier that I am not a politician. I just want to see change in our province economically and culturally. As a premier, he owes us a better life.”
Zikalala's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: “The premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has noted and welcomed the statement by Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. The premier confirms that both himself and Mr Ngizwe Mchunu have amicably decided to withdraw charges against one another. The office of the premier will not make any further comments and consider this matter closed.”
