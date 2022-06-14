Zikalala, Mchunu drop charges against each other

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu have smoked the peace pipe and dropped charges against each other.

Mchunu, who is famously known as uPresident wa Mabhingca, said he dropped the charges in the spirit of ubuntu and unity among the people in the province.

The two opened cases against each other following an alleged incident that took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on June 4.

At the time, police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said a case of common assault was opened on Saturday while another one of crimen injuria was registered at the same police station the next day.

Mchunu alleged that Zikalala had punched him in the chest.

On Monday night, Mchunu and his team that included Lindokuhle Xulu, held a press conference where he revealed that he was dropping the case against Zikalala following talks with the premier.