Witness says man who killed Meyiwa is on trial
Madlala to point out accused No 3 Mncube, No 4
15 September 2022 - 07:16
The judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is today expected to make a crucial decision on whether a witness in the dock can point out the man who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Tumelo Madlala, who was best friends with the deceased Bafana goalkeeper, stunned the courtroom when he said one of his friend's killers was among the five men standing trial for the October 2014 murder that shocked the country. ..
