Bodies of six zama zamas found scattered in an old mine along N1 in Joburg

14 September 2022 - 12:57
One of six bodies found after intense shooting last night allegedly between Zama Zama rival groups outside Bosmont in Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Six suspected illegal miners were killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning in an old mine near Maraisburg off-ramp along the N1 in Johannesburg.

The bodies were found scattered in an open field adjacent to the highway and were visible to passing motorists. All the bodies had bullet wounds and the motive for the killing is not yet known.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were called to the scene by motorists who saw some of the bodies laying close to the road.

“We are investigating six cases of murder and the motive for the killing is not yet known. With information that we have received these people (deceased) are suspected to be zama-zamas in the area,” said Muridili.

The identity and nationality of the deceased have not yet been established.

Pathologists and members of the police K9 unit were at the scene searching for more evidence by midday. A police helicopter has also been deployed to assist.

Police said the number of bodies might increase depending on the search.

Traffic on the N1 was also backed up as motorists wanted to catch the glimpse of the crime scene.

The area is a known illegal mining site and clashes between zama-zamas have previously been recorded there.

nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za  

