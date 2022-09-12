Limpopo government clamps down on zama zamas
Committee discovers houses close to collapsing, gutted by illegal mining
12 September 2022 - 07:36
Devastating views of people’s houses on the brink of collapse due to illegal mining was just some of the discoveries made by members of three parliamentary portfolio committees during an oversight visit in Limpopo.
The province is the second after Gauteng to be visited by the parliamentary committees of home affairs, mineral resources and energy and police in response to the rapes of eight women at a mine dump in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, over a month ago. ..
