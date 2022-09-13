Mixed views on health risk from mining waste sludge
Not poisonous says expert, while another fears asbestos or arsenic
13 September 2022 - 07:46
Experts have offered mixed views on the potential health risks that could be associated with the sludge that flowed from the burst mining waste dam in Jagersfontein, Free State, into the residential area.
University of Pretoria civil engineering professor Schalk Jacobsz said the sludge, which swept away people's homes after the waste dam collapse, could not be hazardous because it comes from diamond mining. ..
Mixed views on health risk from mining waste sludge
Not poisonous says expert, while another fears asbestos or arsenic
Experts have offered mixed views on the potential health risks that could be associated with the sludge that flowed from the burst mining waste dam in Jagersfontein, Free State, into the residential area.
University of Pretoria civil engineering professor Schalk Jacobsz said the sludge, which swept away people's homes after the waste dam collapse, could not be hazardous because it comes from diamond mining. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos