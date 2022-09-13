President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing Jagersfontein residents at neighbouring town of Fauresmith on Monday, said he has instructed premier Sisi Ntombela to give him a weekly report on how far the provincial government is with addressing the tragedy that displaced more than 200 people.
Ramaphosa spoke at length to assure the residents about government’s plans to help people rebuild their homes.
He was accompanied by officials from the departments of Health, human settlements, water and sanitation, and mineral resources and energy.
Earlier on Monday, Ramaphosa assessed the disaster area from a helicopter.
Ramaphosa assures disaster victims of government help
President says he will continue to monitor mop and restoration
Image: Athi Geleba/GCIS
The government has pledged its support to the people of Jagersfontein in the Free State after the mudslide disaster which hit the small town on Sunday.
The mudslide was caused by the caused by the collapse of the local mine's tailings who have been affected by the collapse of the mine dam that left one person dead and 62 others injured.
'I jumped from one moving house to roof of another'
“My heart is sore. I came here at a time of tragedy. I spoke with your premier at 6am [on Sunday] and she send me pictures of this tragedy. We are here to assist you. Many of you lost your homes and some of you cars. There has been a lot of extensive damage. I saw foundations of houses. Many houses were swept away,’’ said Ramaphosa.
He said temporary accommodation has been made available to house those displaced.
“We will investigate what happened. Right now we want to concentrate on looking after our people and restoring their lives. Some of you were traumatised. The social workers should offer counselling.’’
“The premier will give me a report from time to time on what is happening. Before the end of this week I am expecting a report from her and on other weeks ahead. Do not lose hope. We are perfecting ways of handling disasters. This is an accident. Some of you think it is a man-made accident but we will investigate. Our immediate focus is to restore the livelihoods of our people so that we can help them with furniture, clothing and shelter,’’ said Ramaphosa.
He said the Minerals Council of SA communicated to government that it will analyse the state of mine dams in the country.
''The council said they are going to check all mine dams but we told them they need to fix the one in Jaggersfontein first because a tragedy has happened. We are here to fix this terrible situation that has affected our people,’’ he said.
Ramaphosa was accompanied by Ntombela, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, deputy minister David Mahlobo and MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Mxolisi Dukwana.
He said mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe will visit the area on Tuesday.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Police divers search for 2 missing people
Jagersfontein mine puts up R20m disaster fund
Mining company says deadly dam wall collapse will be investigated
