Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said the mining company will have to shoulder the responsibility for the disaster.
Sowetan reported on Monday that alarm bells were raised from two years ago about the potential disaster that the dam posed.
According to a letter written by the department of water and sanitation, the storage of water in the dam contravened the company’s licence conditions. At the time the department said waste water volumes were found to be almost double the authorised capacity.
In his directive, provincial head of the department Dr Tseliso Ntili further made reference to an early study conducted by SKR Consulting, which also flagged the rising volume of waste in the dam.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Jagersfontein this afternoon to assess the damage caused by the burst mine dam.
Jagersfontein mine puts up R20m disaster fund
Money will be used for restoration of damaged homes, other parts of town
Image: Thulani Mbele
The company owning the mine whose waste dam collapsed in the Free State says it has set aside R20m to help the people affected by the disaster.
Jagersfontein Developments, whose tailings dam in Jagersfontein collapsed on Sunday morning, setting off a mudslide of horror proportions, said R20m will be immediately made available also for the restoration of the town.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the single fatality and the speedy recovery of those injured in the disaster. The treatment facility has stabilised activity at the dam. It is cooperating with local authorities and will offer every assistance to the community while undertaking a full investigation,” the company said.
Jagersfontein Developments said it will take the lead in the clean-up operation.
So far one person has been confirmed dead, with more than 60 transported to hospitals with injuries after the sludge swept parts of town on its path. Nine houses were swept away while 20 others were damaged.
Emergency services and nonprofit organisations have been hard at work to help people who have been left homeless and search for those believed to be missing.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Jagersfontein this afternoon to assess the damage caused by the burst mine dam.
