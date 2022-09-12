×

South Africa

Mudslide from burst mine dam sweeps away houses

Company warned about disaster risk

By Noxolo Sibiya and Penwell Dlamini - 12 September 2022 - 08:23

Alarm bells were raised two years ago about the potential disaster of a dam that holds mine waste in the Free State, which collapsed on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and 62 others injured.

A total of nine houses were swept away, and 20 others damaged, as the sludge flooded roads, killing livestock in the trail of destruction...

