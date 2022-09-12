Mudslide from burst mine dam sweeps away houses
Company warned about disaster risk
By Noxolo Sibiya and Penwell Dlamini - 12 September 2022 - 08:23
Alarm bells were raised two years ago about the potential disaster of a dam that holds mine waste in the Free State, which collapsed on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and 62 others injured.
A total of nine houses were swept away, and 20 others damaged, as the sludge flooded roads, killing livestock in the trail of destruction...
Mudslide from burst mine dam sweeps away houses
Company warned about disaster risk
Alarm bells were raised two years ago about the potential disaster of a dam that holds mine waste in the Free State, which collapsed on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and 62 others injured.
A total of nine houses were swept away, and 20 others damaged, as the sludge flooded roads, killing livestock in the trail of destruction...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos