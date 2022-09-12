Free State emergency medical services (EMS) say a search is still on for two elderly people who went missing after the dam wall collapse in Jagersfontein on Sunday.
“[They're] elderly, a man and a woman, that’s reported missing,” said EMS spokesperson Sipho Towa.
One person was killed, scores others injured and more than 250 displaced.
Towa, who is on site, said though it's muddy the rescue team is well equipped and wading through the sludge in search of the two missing people.
“We are working around the whole area where the mudslide went through. We will also follow a stream to one of the rivers nearby, which is about 15km from here. It is very muddy but we’ve got a rescue team and divers here, so they are well equipped and can work through those difficult situations.”
DA member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau on Sunday said members of the community had warned authorities about an impending disaster for years. She said the dam was built in 2012 and the structure should not have collapsed.
TimesLIVE
Two elderly people missing after Jagersfontein dam wall collapse
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
