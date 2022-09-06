Two people, aged 31 and 37, have been arrested on charges of human trafficking and running a brothel in Malvern, south of Durban, on Monday.
The Hawks said the accused were arrested by members of Durban Serious Organised Crime, Malvern police and Durban Metro Police.
Spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about a woman who alleged she was held against her will in a house in Malvern.
“Police proceeded to the house and the alleged victim was found. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was allegedly lured by a female suspect to come and work in Durban.
Two arrested for alleged trafficking of woman to Durban brothel
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Two people, aged 31 and 37, have been arrested on charges of human trafficking and running a brothel in Malvern, south of Durban, on Monday.
The Hawks said the accused were arrested by members of Durban Serious Organised Crime, Malvern police and Durban Metro Police.
Spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about a woman who alleged she was held against her will in a house in Malvern.
“Police proceeded to the house and the alleged victim was found. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was allegedly lured by a female suspect to come and work in Durban.
Human trafficking and prostitution ring bust in Sandton
“The male suspect allegedly paid her transport fees. But upon her arrival, she was allegedly raped and kept in the house against her will.”
The victim managed to send her location to someone who reported to the police.
“The victim was taken to a place of safety, and both suspects were placed under arrest. They are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday,” said Mhlongo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos