Letters

READER LETTER | SA court cases not serving justice

The law gives the rich a pass

By READER LETTER - 15 July 2022 - 09:12
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

I really agree with Moeletsi Mbeki when he once said: The ANC wasnt ready to govern when the National Party surrendered power to them in 1994.

So many questions but no answers. Lets look at Senzo Meyiwas case: he was brutally murdered in a house with people inside with a gun, which belongs to a well-known celebrity. Im terrified to witness the absence of the people who were present in the house, the owner of the gun and the person who used it to kill Meyiwa.

How many years did the arms deal case take? Shepherd Bushiri was arrested, released on bail then fled the country. The Gupta brothers fraudulently took billions of rand then fled the country too. Last year in July shopping malls were looted, a week ago 21 kids died at Enyobeni tavern and this weekend people were shot and killed in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg.

How are we going to catch these murderers if we failed to arrest and prosecute Meyiwas killers who were there when the killing occurred. SA court cases are taking too long to be finalised. For those who are rich, our law just looks beyond them.

In America, Mike Tyson was jailed with his millions and now Robert Kelly is serving 30 years in prison, which shows exactly how the law should be applied.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

