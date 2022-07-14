'CR17 funding has nothing to do with Busi impeachment process'
Presidency dismisses Adv Teffo's allegations on Meyiwa case
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he cannot be compelled to come and provide evidence on funding for his CR17 campaign in the parliamentary impeachment process of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
On Tuesday, during the section 194 parliamentary inquiry, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa should come and testify on the funding for his ANC campaign “to make sure that public funds have not gone to that”...
'CR17 funding has nothing to do with Busi impeachment process'
Presidency dismisses Adv Teffo's allegations on Meyiwa case
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he cannot be compelled to come and provide evidence on funding for his CR17 campaign in the parliamentary impeachment process of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
On Tuesday, during the section 194 parliamentary inquiry, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa should come and testify on the funding for his ANC campaign “to make sure that public funds have not gone to that”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos