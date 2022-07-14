×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Kelly ‘knows something’ about Senzo’s death — Malema ‘more than convinced’

14 July 2022 - 17:46
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Singer Kelly Khumalo has put Senzo Meyiwa's family in a difficult position.
Singer Kelly Khumalo has put Senzo Meyiwa's family in a difficult position.
Image: Supplied.

EFF leader Julius Malema says he is more than convinced that singer Kelly Khumalo “knows something” about the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Listen:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Malema was reacting to adv Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the case.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released