Luyanda Sidiya to dazzle dance lovers with Siva, Amawethu

Siva will be performed on Friday and Amawethu on Sunday as part of Kucheza African Dance Festival happening at SAST

Internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Luyanda Sidiya wants to capture imagination of dance lovers when he presents two of his works at the South African State Theatre (SAST) in Pretoria this weekend.



Siva will be performed on Friday and Amawethu on Sunday as part of Kucheza African Dance Festival happening at SAST. As a result, the dance teacher and mentor has been rehearsing 24/7 with his dancers, making sure they end this year’s dance edition in a spectacular way...