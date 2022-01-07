Playwright takes us back to the 19th century with Nongqawuse
Moroke, who started his career in TV acting, appearing in shows such as Rockville and Muvhango, explores the controversial story of Nongqawuse
Playwright, musician and director Mbongeni Moroke is taking theatre lovers back to a 19th century tragedy in SA with the show Nongqawuse: The Rise and Fall of The African Gospel.
Moroke, who started his career in TV acting, appearing in shows such as Rockville and Muvhango, explores the controversial story of Nongqawuse after a thorough research in trying to uncover the whole truth about what led to the conquest of the Xhosa nation...
