Big Brother Mzansi put me on journey of spiritual self-reflection – Mphowabadimo

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner Michelle “Mphowabadimo” Mvundla hopes the R2m prize money will help benefit her family and future prospects.

Mvundla, a traditional healer from Daveyton in the East Rand, told Sowetan on Monday that she experienced a “self reflective” journey in terms of her spirituality while in the house.

Mvundla also said she had a tough time in the house as she picked different energies from her fellow contestants.

“I don’t want to give away too much with regards to what I plan to do with the money because I don’t want my dreams to be set back, especially because I’m on a public platform,” she said.

“While I was in the house there was so much spiritual negativity that was lingering, so I still need to protect myself and guard myself. But there will be lots to happen – the money came at the right time because I’m ready for it mentally.”

Since Mvundla’s mother was recently retrenched, she said the prize money will help support her family which includes her brother and three-year-old son.

“I need to build around a sustainable way for the R2m to grow, so that seven years later, I am still able to put bread on the table for my family,” she said.

The 27-year-old said one of the things she plans to do after completing the show is to conduct a session on African spirituality on social media.