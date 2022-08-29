Protesters turns suspected foreigners from hospital
Operation Dudula says there's an influx of illegal immigrants at Kalafong
For the past three weeks, patients and employees who are foreign nationals and those suspected to be foreign nationals have been barred from entering Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.
Members of Operation Dudula in Greater Tshwane have been protesting outside the provincial tertiary facility since August 4, demanding that the hospital stop providing services to foreign nationals and to remove people from other countries who are employed at the facility...
