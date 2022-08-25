SOWETAN | MEC's points valid, delivery off the mark
By Sowetan - 25 August 2022 - 10:04
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's conduct towards a Zimbabwean patient seeking healthcare at a provincial government hospital was unethical.
In a video that trended online on Wednesday, a female patient is heard telling the MEC that she speaks Shona, Ramathuba then asks her why is she not seeking medical care in her country, Zimbabwe...
SOWETAN | MEC's points valid, delivery off the mark
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's conduct towards a Zimbabwean patient seeking healthcare at a provincial government hospital was unethical.
In a video that trended online on Wednesday, a female patient is heard telling the MEC that she speaks Shona, Ramathuba then asks her why is she not seeking medical care in her country, Zimbabwe...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos