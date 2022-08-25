Retailers warned over opportunistic pricing of basic foods
Competition commission monitors cost of bread, oil
The Competition Commission has noted that retailers had a tendency of buying loaves of bread at a cheaper rate from manufacturers but failed to pass on the discounts to consumers, charging them almost R5 more for a loaf of white bread.
The commission on Wednesday warned retailers about their involvement in opportunistic pricing, saying prices of certain essential food items like bread and cooking oil have skyrocketed in recent months...
Retailers warned over opportunistic pricing of basic foods
Competition commission monitors cost of bread, oil
The Competition Commission has noted that retailers had a tendency of buying loaves of bread at a cheaper rate from manufacturers but failed to pass on the discounts to consumers, charging them almost R5 more for a loaf of white bread.
The commission on Wednesday warned retailers about their involvement in opportunistic pricing, saying prices of certain essential food items like bread and cooking oil have skyrocketed in recent months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos