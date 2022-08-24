×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Slain doctor's family to hire private investigator

Cops only have one suspect in custody

24 August 2022 - 07:10

Can you help the family of slain doctor George Koboka find his killers?

About five months ago, Koboka, affectionately known as the People's Doctor, was gunned down in his surgery in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...