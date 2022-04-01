×

South Africa

Community bemoan loss of business after doctor's death

Baragwanath Road, which leads to Koboka’s practice, was quiet with just a few people walking, passing through when the Sowetan team visited the area

01 April 2022 - 11:52

Community members and businesses who benefited from slain Dr George Koboka’s excellent work have started counting their losses as his premises where he operated in Diepkloof, Soweto, remain closed.

Baragwanath Road, which leads to Koboka’s practice, was quiet with just a few people walking, passing through when the Sowetan team visited the area...

