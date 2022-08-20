×

South Africa

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu leads march against gender-based violence in Soshanguve

20 August 2022 - 16:29
Tourism minister Lindiwa Sisulu led a march against gender-based violence in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu led a march against gender-based violence (GBV) in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Saturday.

The event was triggered by several such incidents. Residents told Sisulu that a few months ago a “serial rapist targeted more than 12 young girls”.

The residents delivered a memorandum at the Rietgat police station, one of the three police stations in the area.   

“We are disturbed by the recent hike in the killings within our communities. We believe that these senseless killings do not belong in democracy nor any society,” the memorandum reads.

“We call on law enforcement authorities to double their work in preventing any planned mass shooting through intelligence work and partnership with communities. 

“We equally condemn the lawlessness and disrespect of our society and believe that the perpetrators should meet the full might of the law. We call on authorities to deal with the scourge of illegal immigrants who violate the hospitality of our country.”

Sisulu delivered the Winnie Mandela lecture at the nearby Bodibeng Library after the march.

TimesLIVE

