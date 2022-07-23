Illegal connections, vandalism and overloading of network leave Mabopane communities in the dark

Eskom confirmed a contracted security guard had been shot and wounded “while escorting technicians” in the area.
Paying customers are “suffering for the sins” of those who opt to cheat and threaten their way out of paying for electricity in Tshwane north.
Two communities in Mabopane have complained about lengthy power cuts outside normal load-shedding and load-reduction hours.
Residents of Sun Valley and Block B told TimesLIVE it has been worse in the past month.
Sun Valley resident Botlhale Ramorula complained about the effect the lengthy cuts has had on her home life. She buys her electricity legally, unlike those who buy illegal vouchers or use illegal connections.
“The issue is that whenever there's load-shedding, it's either they steal a cable or they [trash the mini-substation] and we suffer as a result. In a month it can happen three times.”
The latest incident was on July 11 when residents were forced to go two days without electricity due to an overloaded system.
Ramorula said it has been an ongoing issue, adding that they have “load reduction” for hours on end at times.
“This really affects us because some people can't afford to buy gas stoves and have to resort to making a fire outside [to cook]. It's really hard,” she said.
Another resident Letlhogonolo Motiang, who stays in a block in a neighbouring unit with his family, said they've become accustomed to lengthy power cuts that can last up to 48 hours.
“Load-shedding is something we're used to but [in recent days] power cuts will hit by sections. We can live in the same section and you'll find the upper part doesn't have power while the rest [of the section] has.”
Ward councillor Neo Mocumi painted a grim picture of the situation in the Sun Valley and Block S communities.
“Most of the residents there don't purchase electricity properly, that's number one. I can [show you] which houses have issues. [Last week] a guard was shot fixing issues in the area. There was a cable issue.”
Eskom confirmed a contracted security guard had been shot and wounded “while escorting technicians” in the area.
“Eskom is concerned that this is not only the third such incident where our colleagues get attacked and robbed while performing their duties of ensuring electricity supply in Mabopane. But also more concerning and disappointing is that members of the community had mobilised and threatened our technicians while conducting repairs,” the utility said at the time.
A month earlier, Eskom was forced to suspend services in Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa and Mothutlung because of violent protests.
Other issues included vandalism of the substation meant to cater to the area, allegedly by drug addicts from the same troubled area, and illegal connections to the grid by neighbouring areas.
As a solution, Mocumi said Eskom had connected Sun Valley and Block S to the nearest power station's network, one not meant to service them.
“If Eskom feels the system is overloaded, they'll disconnect [the surplus] areas because they don't belong to that network,” she said.
“It's a community issue, this not on Eskom.”
Mocumi said she had tried her best to assist in resolving the issue between Eskom and residents.
“What I've done is [reached out] to Eskom and asked if we can get the substation fixed, maybe that'll resolve the issue. But [at the same time] I said to the community, 'are you ready to protect what's yours?'
“No matter what Eskom does, they can't resolve it. It needs the community [to get involved].”
Eskom explained the reason for the power crisis in the area, mostly confirming what Mocumi highlighted.
“Eskom took a decision to switch off the area at the feeder level due to significant and persistent poor levels of payment and the increased rate of network equipment failures.
“In most areas where customers are experiencing prolonged outages relating to failed/exploded electricity equipment, Eskom tends to experience resistance from local communities when trying to undertake repair/replacement work.
“To replace or repair the failed electricity infrastructure, Eskom must conduct an audit process. A desktop audit was conducted in these areas and it was found that less than 51% of customers are paying for their electricity usage (both conventional and prepaid customers). This low payment level reflects high energy losses (electricity theft) in this area,” it said.
The utility explained that those caught with tampered meters were “issued with a reconnection fee of R6,052.60”.
After a network audit process, which determines the scope of work, the repair/replacement work would then be executed in phases, which is further influenced by the availability of material and resources.
“Supply will [then] be restored in respective areas after the adherence to the complete replacement process. As part of the process, conventional meters will be replaced with the installation of prepaid meters. Eskom has engaged the customers on the process and on the deferred payment arrangement (DPA) where they (customers) are encouraged to enter into a six months payment arrangement to settle the reconnection charge.
“The process to restore supply only begins when a threshold of 60% of customers issued with the reconnection notices have paid the initial R500. The disconnection process will be effected should customers not honour the DPA.”
Eskom concluded by touching on the threats and attacks on its technicians, saying, “this results in delays in fixing damaged electricity equipment and restoring power supply”.
