Two City Power security guards arrested for alleged cable theft

City Power has welcomed the arrest of six suspects, including two of its security officers, for alleged cable theft and vandalism in different areas at the weekend.

“The two City Power security officers are part of five suspects that include three Mozambican foreign nationals who were arrested at our copper cable storage facility in Booysens on Saturday for theft,” City Power said.

Since April it had been noting theft of copper cables in the storage facility. No forced entry was detected and no armed robbery took place.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two security officers were in cahoots with external criminal elements. It was established that the security officers would arrange the thieving and organise the criminal elements to come through the back of the premises.”

The security guards allegedly helped them scale the fence or make a hole in the fence and take them to the copper cables.