Two City Power security guards arrested for alleged cable theft
City Power has welcomed the arrest of six suspects, including two of its security officers, for alleged cable theft and vandalism in different areas at the weekend.
“The two City Power security officers are part of five suspects that include three Mozambican foreign nationals who were arrested at our copper cable storage facility in Booysens on Saturday for theft,” City Power said.
Since April it had been noting theft of copper cables in the storage facility. No forced entry was detected and no armed robbery took place.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that two security officers were in cahoots with external criminal elements. It was established that the security officers would arrange the thieving and organise the criminal elements to come through the back of the premises.”
The security guards allegedly helped them scale the fence or make a hole in the fence and take them to the copper cables.
“We believe they have been doing this for some time and suspect there are more internal members involved. The suspects were booked at Booysens police station and will be in court soon.”
In another incident a man was arrested in Moffatview for alleged cable theft.
The suspect was found with three stolen copper cables.
City Power said load-shedding worsened cable theft with more incidents happening when the lights were off.
“This weekend at least 23 incidents of theft of cables, fuses and batteries as well as vandalism were reported in different areas across the City of Joburg.”
TimesLIVE
