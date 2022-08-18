×

South Africa

Two men stoned, burnt to death after trying to kidnap a woman

Third men rescued by cops to appear in court soon

18 August 2022 - 09:38
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
Residents in Limpopo burnt two men who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 23-year-old woman.
Image: Supplied

Two men were stoned and burnt beyond recognition by angry community members in Siloam, Nzhelele in Limpopo, after they allegedly tried to kidnap a 23-year-old woman on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said community members chased three men who tried to get away in a car after allegedly robbing the woman of her belongings including a cellphone. Mojapelo said they also tried to kidnap the woman.

He said an angry mob caught up with the three men when their car crashed. “Two were killed and the third one was rescued by police and arrested. Their motor vehicle was also torched. Community members proceeded to surround the police station, demanding his release but POP (Public Order Policing) members were activated to contain the situation,” Mojapelo said.

The third suspect who survived the attack is expected to appear in the Siloam magistrate's court soon. He is facing charges of robbery and attempted kidnapping while police are also investigating two counts of murder in relation to the killing of the other suspects.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

“The tendency of some community members to take the law into their own hands will be dealt with mercilessly and those responsible will be hunted down and brought to book,” said Hadebe. 

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za

