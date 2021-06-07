'We have no firepower against mob justice'

Honeydew cops bemoan lack of resources for crime-ridden area

Officers stationed at Honeydew police station feel they are being thrown under the bus for the mob justice incident that led to the murder of eight men in Zandspruit, northwest Johannesburg, who were accused of terrorising the community.



They argued that their workload exceeded their ability to carry out their duties efficiently because they were understaffed to serve an areas that has become notorious for rapidly rising crime levels increasingly ..