New policy a silver lining for Joburg’s informal traders
Street vendors hope permits will stop 'abuse' by cops
Joburg informal traders have welcomed the implementation of the policy aimed at controlling street trading, highlighting that it will prevent their stock from being confiscated by police.
The city adopted the informal trading policy, which requires that anyone wishing to operate as an informal trader within the city’s jurisdiction has to apply for and be registered...
