×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

New policy a silver lining for Joburg’s informal traders

Street vendors hope permits will stop 'abuse' by cops

28 April 2022 - 06:57
Mpho Koka Journalist

Joburg informal traders have welcomed the implementation of the policy aimed at controlling street trading, highlighting that it will prevent their stock from being confiscated by police.

The city adopted the informal trading policy, which requires that anyone wishing to operate as an informal trader within the city’s jurisdiction has to apply for and be registered...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...