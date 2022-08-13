More suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane Local Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke.
Limpopo police confirmed on Friday night that two people aged 46 and 47 were arrested bringing the total number of suspects in the case to four.
They face charges of murder and attempted murder as Maluleke’s 18-year-old son was injured during the attack which happened at their home in Xikundu Village on 21 July.
Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pair were apprehended on Friday afternoon in Saselamani and Thohoyandou. Mojapelo said the suspects would appear before the Malamulele magistrates court on Monday.
This comes after Shumani Nemadodzi (47) and Avhatakali Mulaudzi (42) were arrested along with a third person who was later cleared from the case as there was no evidence linking him to Malaleke’s murders.
Nemadodzi and Mulaudzi who have already appeared twice before the Malamulele magistrates court opted not to apply for bail.
“The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the team for the sterling investigations and has thanked community members for continuously assisting the Police in the fight against crime,” Mojapelo said. mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Fourth suspect arrested in Collins Chabane Local Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke murder case
Image: Collins Chabane local municipality
