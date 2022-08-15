Two men die after eating food offered by unknown motorist
Another man is fighting for his life in hospital
Two men have died after allegedly consuming food which was offered to the brother of one of the deceased by a motorist.
The unemployed man who got the food is currently fighting for his life in hospital following Thursday's incident...
