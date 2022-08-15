×

South Africa

Two men die after eating food offered by unknown motorist

Another man is fighting for his life in hospital

15 August 2022 - 08:11
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Two men have died after allegedly consuming food which was offered to the brother of one of the deceased by a motorist.

The unemployed man who got the food is currently fighting for his life in hospital following Thursday's incident...

