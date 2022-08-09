Polls open for Kenya's elections, locals desperate for change to choose new president from familiar faces

Millions of Kenyans started to cast their ballots for a new president, parliament and local authorities on Tuesday, live footage on local television stations showed.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leading in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving since April 2013, due to constitutional term limits.

Many citizens desperate for relief from spiking food prices and deep-rooted corruption have little confidence the next government will deliver any change.

Large numbers of young people have not registered to vote, electoral commission figures show. Many say they are frustrated by widening inequality and an entrenched political system overseen by the same old elite.

"If you look at life now, the cost of living has really gone up, so we are sceptical if whoever will be elected will make any difference. Life is very hard," said Job Simiyu, a motorbike taxi driver.

Voters started to cast their ballots shortly after the official opening of the polls at 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).