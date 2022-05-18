When Africans asked for Covid-19 shots, they didn't get them - Now they don't want them

It's noisy inside the Mamprobi clinic in Accra as children clamber over their mothers while they wait to get their measles vaccines. Outside, an area reserved for Covid-19 shots is empty. A health worker leans back in his chair and scrolls on a tablet.

One woman, waiting to get her daughter inoculated, is fully aware of the dangers of measles: the high fever, the rash, the risk to eyesight. But Covid-19? She has never heard of a single case.

The perception that Covid-19 doesn't pose a significant threat is common in Ghana's capital and elsewhere in Africa, whose youthful populace has suffered a fraction of the casualties that have driven vaccine uptake in places like Europe and America, where the disease tore through elderly populations.

“I mean, Ghana has been spared up until now doing just what we're doing,” said Nana Kwaku Addo, a 28-year-old construction worker in Accra. “I've heard people say it's common sense (to get vaccinated), but what about all the other countries that have taken it and still put people in lockdown.”