Kenya's 2022 presidential election contenders

Kenya holds a presidential election on August 9 with opinion polls predicting a tight race between veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and serving Deputy President William Ruto.

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, constitutionally barred from seeking a third five-year term, has publicly criticised his deputy and endorsed Odinga.

Kenyatta's Kikuyu ethnic group, the nation's most populous, has produced three of four presidents since independence from Britain in 1963, but does not have a presidential candidate this time. Recognising the importance of ethnic voting blocs, both frontrunners have picked a Kikuyu vice president.

Presidential candidates George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Waihiga are polling in low single-digit numbers, but votes going their way might mean neither Odinga nor Ruto secure a majority, pushing the race to a second round.

WILLIAM RUTO

Ruto heads the Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance and served as a lawmaker and minister for agriculture before becoming deputy president.

In the 2007 election, Ruto sided with Odinga and lost. Around 1,200 people were killed in the violence that followed.

He was later charged with crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court for his alleged role in the violence, but the case collapsed. He denied any wrongdoing.

In 2013 and 2017, he teamed up with Kenyatta to defeat Odinga.