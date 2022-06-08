Vulnerable nations demand funding for climate losses, fearing UN 'talk shop'

HUGE GAPS

A flagship UN science report in February said climate change-driven losses are already happening and are set to become much worse if measures to curb emissions from fossil fuel use worldwide are not dramatically stepped up.

Climate-vulnerable nations have long grappled with the slow pace of progress at UN negotiations, with their key demands - including more finance to adapt to climate change and compensation for losses and damages - going largely unmet.

New studies this week laid out the extensive impacts and costs they are suffering as the planet heats up.

A report on 55 economies hit hard by climate change - from Bangladesh to Kenya to South Sudan - found they had lost about $525bln of their wealth on average - in the last two decades due to the impacts of global warming.

These losses cut their economic growth by an average of 1% each year, according to the study, based on models that measure losses associated with changing rainfall patterns and temperatures compared to scenarios without such climate impacts.

The findings underscore the urgent need for countries to redouble their efforts to avert and recover from loss and damage, said Sara Jane Ahmed, finance adviser for the Vulnerable Twenty Group (V20) of 55 countries that released the study.

“Breaching the 1.5 degree-Celsius (global warming) survival limit of the Paris Agreement will spell more wealth destruction and devastation for the most climate-vulnerable economies,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The V20 has set up a small loss and damage fund to test how such a mechanism could help communities and will showcase the results at November's COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the amount of money needed for UN humanitarian aid in response to weather extremes such as floods and drought has skyrocketed more than 800% over the last 20 years and donors are struggling to keep up, an analysis by charity Oxfam showed.

Annual funding requests related to climate-linked disasters stood at an average $15.5 billion in 2019-2021, up from about $1.6 billion in 2000-2002 - but rich countries have met only just over half of these appeals since 2017, leaving a huge shortfall.

“What these increased funding needs reflect is a new reality ... in which millions more people are facing critical threats to health, to safety, to security (and) to their wellbeing because of climate change,” Tracy Carty, climate policy lead for Oxfam GB, told journalists.

Extreme weather is hitting more often and compounding the effects of conflict, displacement, poverty and other crises that make it harder for communities to cope with climate shocks. That is putting the global aid system under greater strain.

“The humanitarian system is failing to keep up,” Carty added, calling for a “fair system” to pay for growing loss and damage.