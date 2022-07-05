Panel finds gross negligence at Government Printing Works, Motsoaledi promises to act

The ministerial review panel which investigated maladministration at the Government Printing Works (GPW) has found that there was a failure of management and supervision that led to the crashing of the server at the institution.

“All of this accompanied by a lack of support and maintenance contracts with service providers for the servmoticing of ICT-related equipment.

"Underpinning these issues, however, is a failure of management and supervision at various levels which are the ultimate cause of systemic failures at the GPW,” said panel chair Papati Malavi.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his team briefed parliaments' committee on home affairs on the investigation on the financial data and loss of curriculum vitae (CVs) at GPW and an investigation by Hawks on the allegations of corruption levelled against the chief executive officer of the organisation.

Malavi said on February 4 2021 the server supporting corporate services and e-gazettes at GPW crashed.

“The crash resulted in the loss of critical data, a part of which, the ministerial review panel has been informed, may never be recovered. ICT division staff members informed the panel that the crash was caused by a surge in electricity when power resumed after a blackout/load shedding.”