UJ students play their part on Mandela Day
Blankets given, meals cooked for elderly
A group of University of Johannesburg (UJ) students donated blankets and cooked for the elderly at an old age home on Monday as their way of giving back to the community on International Mandela Day.
Isiphosethu Foundation – a non-profit organisation (NPO) run by students from the university – donated 21 blankets to elderly women at Junes Haven in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday. ..
