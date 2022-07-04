Why Competition Tribunal dismissed eMedia’s application against MultiChoice

In the alternative, eMedia sought an order directing MultiChoice to carry its channels on the DStv platform on the same terms and conditions carried by MultiChoice before April 1 2022.

In reasons released on Monday, the tribunal said interim relief is a procedure to temporarily protect and maintain competition while the commission is investigating.

It said granting interim relief is decided on the basis of evidence before the tribunal without the benefit of a full investigation and oral evidence.

The tribunal said the interim relief — without the benefit of a full investigation and implications of the requirement, under the Electronic Communications Act on subscription television services licensees to carry public broadcasting services licensees, such as the SABC, on the state of competitiveness in the market as whole — may unduly alter the state of competition in the market in favour of eMedia over other competitors in the market.

The tribunal said this would not be consistent with its role to prevent damage to competition in the market as a whole, rather than damage to a competitor.

MultiChoice had since 2017 acquired, marketed and distributed the discontinued channels on DStv in terms of an agreement.

According to eMedia, MultiChoice had refused to renew the agreement.

eMedia submitted, among others, that MultiChoice’s refusal to carry the discontinued channels amounted to abuse of dominance.

MultiChoice argued the decision not to renew the channels was for commercial reasons.