Stricter laws won't stop people from smoking, prof warns

Poorer people suffer from lack of access to smoking alternatives

University of the Free State senior lecturer Dr Phindile Shangase believes that if you want people to stop smoking, you need to present them with alternatives because the quit-or-die approach is not working.



Shangase was speaking at the ninth edition of the Global Forum on Nicotine (GFN) in Warsaw, Poland, recently and referenced research conducted by academics for the online journal Annals of Global Health, titled “Barriers to smoking cessation among drug-resistant tuberculosis patients in South Africa”. The research found there were many barriers to smokers quitting, which included personal circumstances and lack of awareness of smoking alternatives such as e-cigarettes or vaping products...