Squatter camps making life a 'living hell' for Lenasia South

The spread of informal settlements has angered residents of Lenasia South, forcing them to sell their properties as their market values decline.

When Sowetan visited the neighbourhood, nearly every fifth house had a "For Sale" sign.

Mary Peters*, who has lived in Lenasia South for 21 years, is also planning to leave. Peters said the area was no longer safe as crime has risen.

"People are selling their houses because of the squatters. Property prices are dropping, so there is no value in staying here," she said.

Another resident who also did not want to be named questioned why people who did not have places to stay chose the south to live as squatters.

"Why don't they go to white areas? Why are they targeting us [Indians]? It seems like they don't want us," the resident said.