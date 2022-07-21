No water, sanitation or electricity on new plot
'No agreement assures us of a future'
The piece of land where some of the relocated Plot 77 residents have been sent doesn't have running water, sanitation and electricity.
About 50 shacks have been built to accommodate those who had relocated to Video, the area about 3km from Plot 77. Their water is trucked in and they rely on mobile toilets...
