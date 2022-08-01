×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I take my pain and turn it into a message for someone else’

Koketso Moiloa uses her experiences to help others live with the pain of cancer

01 August 2022 - 09:26
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Cancer survivor Kokeletso Moiloa finds healing in helping others and says nothing will get her to give up on life.

Moiloa was only 19 and pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele