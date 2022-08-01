'Finance officer has earned R6.8m without contract'
Asmal's appointment flouted labour laws, says AG letter
The chief financial officer (CFO) of a department of communications agency earned more than R6m for almost four years without a signed employment contract.
This is according to a preliminary finding by the office of the Auditor-General (AG) that is contained in a letter sent to the chairperson of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) last month...
