×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Finance officer has earned R6.8m without contract'

Asmal's appointment flouted labour laws, says AG letter

01 August 2022 - 09:16
Mpho Koka Journalist

The chief financial officer (CFO) of a department of communications agency earned more than R6m for almost four years without a signed employment contract.

This is according to a preliminary finding by the office of the Auditor-General (AG) that is contained in a letter sent to the chairperson of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) last month...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele