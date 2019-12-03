Simply the breast: 'Rooibos bra' sold for R10,000 at cancer fundraiser

A bra designed to educate women about the importance of regular breast examinations sold for R10,000 at a private auction in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The item, which captured the hearts and minds of hundreds at the auction, was bought by actress and model Justine Gundelfinger, who said it was a symbol of hope.

“It caught my attention at first glance. It touched me that there are people who spent hours and possibly days working on it for charity,” she said.

Gundelfinger said she lost a close friend and her grandfather to cancer, but was confident that a cure would be found one day.

“I am a strong believer in miracles. We have amazing doctors and technologies that have assisted some people with their breakthroughs. This for me signifies hope and that one day cancer will be conquered,” she told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.