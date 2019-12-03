Simply the breast: 'Rooibos bra' sold for R10,000 at cancer fundraiser
A bra designed to educate women about the importance of regular breast examinations sold for R10,000 at a private auction in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Sunday.
The item, which captured the hearts and minds of hundreds at the auction, was bought by actress and model Justine Gundelfinger, who said it was a symbol of hope.
“It caught my attention at first glance. It touched me that there are people who spent hours and possibly days working on it for charity,” she said.
Gundelfinger said she lost a close friend and her grandfather to cancer, but was confident that a cure would be found one day.
“I am a strong believer in miracles. We have amazing doctors and technologies that have assisted some people with their breakthroughs. This for me signifies hope and that one day cancer will be conquered,” she told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.
Munnik Marais of the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) said the auction was a success, raising more than R183,000 from various items that went under the hammer. All the proceeds will go towards initiatives raising cancer awareness.
The auction was initiated by Cansa, cancer survivor Tharina Gordon and the Gundelfinger family.
The R10,000 bra was bought to life by the SA Rooibos Council (SARC) and lingerie retailer Storm in A-G Cup.
It helped Cansa to educate scores of women across SA about the importance of regular self-examinations and clinical breast examinations, and the role that these screening tools play in the early detection of breast cancer, said Marais.
Gundelfinger added that the loss of her loved ones had inspired her to start a charity organisation, En-rich, which aims to help the homeless with clothing.
Entertainment at the auction was provided by musicians Danny K and Lloyd Cele and magician Wian van den Berg.