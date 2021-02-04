Men urged to test for early detection
Cancer survivor Lucas grateful for second chance
For cancer survivors like David Lucas, World Cancer Day is a reminder of a second chance in their lives.
The day is marked on February 4 to raise awareness about the killer disease. ..
